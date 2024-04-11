State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3,416.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 910,290 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 171.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,051,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after purchasing an additional 664,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after purchasing an additional 574,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,436,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at about $16,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,651,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Caine sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $85,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,651,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,192. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $75.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Shutterstock had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $217.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

