Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 11,335 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.57.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $423.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.49 and its 200 day moving average is $380.53. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $275.37 and a 12 month high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

