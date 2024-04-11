Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5,354.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 562,259 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

