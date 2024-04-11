Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,092,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 489.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $192.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.29 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

