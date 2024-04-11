The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $174.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.90, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

