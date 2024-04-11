The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 136.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,229 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Mosaic stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $48.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

