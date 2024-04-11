Trevian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.4% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 54,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,915 shares of company stock worth $44,202,868. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Apple Stock Performance
Apple stock opened at $167.78 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.78 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
