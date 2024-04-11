Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

