Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $427,353,000 after purchasing an additional 134,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,339,000 after buying an additional 638,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,710,000 after buying an additional 195,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $170.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.44. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $183.61.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

