Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6,549.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,798 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

