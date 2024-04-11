WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $124,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Corporation grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 25 LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.78 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,915 shares of company stock worth $44,202,868 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.23.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

