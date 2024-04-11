Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

