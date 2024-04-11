West Branch Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 121,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,814 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Flower City Capital increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 2,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $187.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.