Westhampton Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.89.

AMZN opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average of $154.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

