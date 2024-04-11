Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 348.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,426,000 after buying an additional 9,324,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.57.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $423.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $275.37 and a 1 year high of $430.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

