100,642 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 91,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $21,569,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 44,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

NYSE:JPM opened at $195.24 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.83 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.36%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

