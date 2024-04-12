Abbey (LON:ABBY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,600.00

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,600 ($20.25) and traded as low as GBX 1,575 ($19.93). Abbey shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.25), with a volume of 83,347 shares.

Abbey Trading Up 9,900.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,600 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,600. The stock has a market cap of £334.03 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

About Abbey

(Get Free Report)

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.