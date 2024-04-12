Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $15.98 on Friday. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

