ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 234.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,656 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

