Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 103.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 273,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ADXN stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $25.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

