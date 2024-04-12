Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 1.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.8351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

