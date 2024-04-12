ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 115,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $20,719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADSE opened at $10.40 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

