Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.