Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.34

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.34 and traded as low as $4.31. Aemetis shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 618,498 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Aemetis Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $190.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aemetis by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

