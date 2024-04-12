Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 1.2 %

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Saturday, April 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

