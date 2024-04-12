Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $6.80 Per Share (NYSE:AMG)

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.84. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.47 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $166.15 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average of $145.92.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

