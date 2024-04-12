Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $86.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

