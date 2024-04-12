AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 47.1% in March

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AGMH stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.