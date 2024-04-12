AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCN opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $26.18.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.6755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

