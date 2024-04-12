Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,900 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the March 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth $101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agrify by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agrify by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agrify by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC raised its position in Agrify by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agrify Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $0.35 on Friday. Agrify has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

