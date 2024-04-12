AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Down 69.6% in March

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.
AIB Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $5.81.
About AIB Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AIB Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.