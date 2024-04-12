Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Air France-KLM Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $700.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.75. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

