Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.58.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $165.42 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $11,037,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,937,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,860,403.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,367 shares of company stock valued at $94,049,172 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

