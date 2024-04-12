Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

Shares of AJINY opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $42.71.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

