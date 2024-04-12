Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.49.
Akbank T.A.S. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Akbank T.A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.72%.
Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile
Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.
