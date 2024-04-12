Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $26.94. Approximately 275 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.59.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.
About Aker BP ASA
Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.
