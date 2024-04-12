Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Down 66.8% in March

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,455,200 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the March 15th total of 4,378,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance
Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile
