Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
