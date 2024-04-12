Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.74%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

