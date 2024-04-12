Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $83.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 137.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 77,402 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 307,322 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Allison Transmission by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

