Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,000 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PHAT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $612.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,730,296 shares of company stock worth $30,240,515. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

