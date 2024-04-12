Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 180,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 131,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,406,000 after acquiring an additional 107,746 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,923,000 after acquiring an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $159.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $159.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

