Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 71,057 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.63 and a 1-year high of $159.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day moving average is $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.