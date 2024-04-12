Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 3,737 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $195.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $126.83 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.36. The firm has a market cap of $562.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

