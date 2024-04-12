Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

