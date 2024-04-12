América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in América Móvil by 198.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMX opened at $18.53 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

