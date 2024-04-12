American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance
AHOTF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.94.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
