Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $422.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

