Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,751 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $34,773,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 57.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 267,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 720,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 59,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -72.02%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

