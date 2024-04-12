Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.08.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $175.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average of $182.15. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $159.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,915 shares of company stock worth $44,202,868. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

