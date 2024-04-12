Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.31. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,301,958 shares.
Argonaut Gold Stock Up 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.
About Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.
